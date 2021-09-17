'Liger is just the entry I wanted in Hindi cinema,' says Vijay Deverakonda about his Bollywood debut

South superstar Vijay Deverakonda, who became an overnight sensation with the critically-acclaimed Arjun Reddy in 2017, is Bollywood bound. His debut movie, Liger, bankrolled by filmmaker Karan Johar's Dharma production, sees Vijay play an MMA specialist.

“It had to be an action film in Hindi. I was certain that whenever I entered Bollywood it had to be with something I hadn’t done before in Telugu. Liger is just the entry I wanted in Hindi cinema,” an excited Vijay says about his debut film.

Vijay will be seen performing some high-octane action scenes in Liger. Sharing his thoughts about packing a punch (no pun intended) on the screen, Vijay says, “I don’t know if such action has been attempted before or not. Being first is not my scene. Being the best version of myself is what I always aim for. I’ve given the action scenes in Liger my best.”

Calling Liger a big-screen experience, Vijay squashes doubts of the movie taking the OTT route, which has become a trend in Bollywood of late. “Liger is for the big screen. The stunts are best enjoyed as a shared experience. As much as I respect the OTT platforms, Liger is not meant for the digital domain. I want to hear the audiences’ approval when they see my stunts in Liger,” he signs off.

