 X-Men Origins: Wolverine Actor Liev Schreiber, Taylor Neisen Share First Glimpse Of Their Baby Girl
Baby Hazel Bee was born on August 27

IANSUpdated: Thursday, September 14, 2023, 10:58 PM IST
article-image

Actor Liev Schreiber and his girlfriend Taylor Neisen have welcomed their first baby together.

The 'X-Men Origins: Wolverine' star, 55, and his former pageant queen wife, 31, shared the news via social media, revealing that the new time of their joy had arrived last month. Schreiber took to Instagram and wrote: "So happy that Hazel Bee is finally here. She arrived early in the morning of August 27 and has been a dream every day since. Mom and baby are both super happy and healthy. Thanks to all for the love and support."

He shared a picture of his newborn holding tightly onto his finger, and another of her tiny foot. The Emmy-nominated actor then gave an update on how his girls are doing. "Mom and baby are both super happy and healthy. Thanks to all for the love and support," he concluded.

Neisen has not publicly commented on Hazel Bee's birth yet. Her most recent Instagram post is a photo published on August 23, days before their daughter was born. She shared a black-and-white photo of her growing tummy with a dog's paw touching it. "BFFs," she captioned the picture, as reported by People magazine.

Hazel marks the newest addition to Schreiber's family, making him a father of three. 'The Asteroid City' star and his ex, Naomi Watts, share two children, Sasha, 16, and Kai, 14. Watts and Schreiber were together for 11 years before announcing their split in 2016. The former Miss South Dakota and Schreiber have been linked since 2017. Hazel Bee is Neisen's first baby. Schrieber has currently been supporting the ongoing Hollywood strikes and was most recently seen in the films 'Golda' and 'The Asteroid City'. In addition, he also starred in the web-serials 'A Small Light' and 'Command Z', and is gearing up for his role series 'The Perfect Couple'.

