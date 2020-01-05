Less grandma, more siren...

A staple or classic fashion piece, the cardigan has been brought back in style. Want to be seen in one without looking like your grandparents? Follow our fashion tips...

The trend becomes chic only if worn the right way for different occasions. According to designer Sanya Arora of Label Elegancia, there is a method to making them sexy.

“Pull yours back over your shoulders like fashion influencer Alexandra Lapp to reveal your clavicle. Want to add an insouciant edge to an evening dress? Instead of turning to a leather jacket for a juxtaposition, choose an oversized cardigan instead.

Allow it to fall off your shoulders in a nonchalant fashion. The closest you’ll get to wearing a dressing gown outside, Gucci’s midi-length knit cardi looks best when teamed with low-key denim.

Forget a jacket, come spring, wear a slouchy cardigan over a simple T-shirt and jeans for a relaxed take on the trend. Style a fine knit cardigan with a midi-length skirt and boots, then accentuate the waist with an understated belt.

Consider styling a slim-fitting cardigan with high-waisted cropped denim and kitten heels – styles in pastel shades lend themselves to the onset of spring.”