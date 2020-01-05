Less grandma, more siren...

A staple or classic fashion piece, the cardigan has been brought back in style. Want to be seen in one without looking like your grandparents? Follow our fashion tips...
The trend becomes chic only if worn the right way for different occasions. According to designer Sanya Arora of Label Elegancia, there is a method to making them sexy.
“Pull yours back over your shoulders like fashion influencer Alexandra Lapp to reveal your clavicle. Want to add an insouciant edge to an evening dress? Instead of turning to a leather jacket for a juxtaposition, choose an oversized cardigan instead.
Allow it to fall off your shoulders in a nonchalant fashion. The closest you’ll get to wearing a dressing gown outside, Gucci’s midi-length knit cardi looks best when teamed with low-key denim.
Forget a jacket, come spring, wear a slouchy cardigan over a simple T-shirt and jeans for a relaxed take on the trend. Style a fine knit cardigan with a midi-length skirt and boots, then accentuate the waist with an understated belt.
Consider styling a slim-fitting cardigan with high-waisted cropped denim and kitten heels – styles in pastel shades lend themselves to the onset of spring.”
Gaurav Gupta, Director, Mustard, does think cardigans are worn these days due to the cool factor connected with it. “Women can style in a number of different ways.
A classic winter day look would be a cardigan worn with a T-shirt matched with a pair of jeans and boots for that breezy look. They can add a scarf to the mix to jazz things up a bit.
A dash of contrast in terms of size and colour further helps kick things up a notch. Whereas, for a formal setting, a cardigan can be worn with a shirt and a skirt to nail that business look.”
Harkirat Singh, Managing Director, Aero Club of Brand Woodland, calls cardigans adaptable for a variety of looks. “For men, whether you’re going for an elegant formal outfit or a cool casual style, a cardigan makes for an excellent choice.
For women, perfect for in-between seasons, the long cardigan is the right blend of comfy and chic. Worn with jeans, it can tie an entire outfit together, or opt for a short skirt with the outerwear to lengthen your legs. If the temperature is sitting at the threshold of cold and warm, a calf-length light knit piece will keep you feeling snug without overheating.
If the temperature starts to drop, choose a chunky knit that secures the heat in your shoulders and arms. Tuck it into high-waisted trousers for a slimmer silhouette.
Alternatively, invest in a fine knit version and belt it over a midi skirt – a great winter workwear option. They’re also a great way of dressing down an evening look when worn over dresses.”
Natasha Tate, in-house stylist for LimeRoad, reveals, “A cardigan can easily be dressed up or down with the right shoes and accessories. For more formal events, pair with a printed or plain button-down shirt and pants for both men and women.
You can use the cardigan to add a pop of colour to your outfit or keep it more minimal with a neutral tone. Men can layer it with a simple V-neck T-shirt and chinos.”
Regarding accessories, Singh finds cardigans go with anything from hats, winter gloves to belt, bags and backpacks. Sanya loves the way statement earrings makes cardigans look. “To my surprise, small dainty necklaces look great with jumpers. Belt bags and belts can look great if styled correctly.”
According to Natasha, a cardigan’s simplicity makes it perfect to be accessoried well. “For a classic look, it can be paired with a set of pearl earrings, a necklace and a leather bag. For an edgy outfit, wear with a choker, leather belt and chunky earrings. You can also jazz up your outfit by adding an infinity scarf or knitted muffler.”
Gaurav reveals, “It’s imperative that you never go overboard with accessories. So, a nice watch, earrings and a sling bag or a clutch would make for an elegant, sophisticated look.”
A tricky piece of clothing, wrongly-worn cardigans means bad news. Natasha shares, “It should be snug but not tight. If you do want to go for an oversized cardi-dress look, then take it up a significant number of sizes. Also, cardigans look their best in solid colours. Makes them easy to pair with floral midi dresses, a shirt or even a bralette.”
“The cardigan is a complex piece of clothing as it comes in different types,” Gaurav reveals. “An oversized cardigan must not be worn with bulky or loose-fitting bottoms while you should avoid wearing a cropped cardigan with long tops.”
Sanya starts by stating one stay away from boyfriend jeans and maxi skirts. “The wideness on top and bottom will make you look wide. The drapey length creates weird proportions with shorter skirts. much as we love boyfriend cardigans, the longer length does not work with full skirts or dresses. Stick to the waist-length cardigans.”
Now head for the stores to pick your favourite cardigans and wear them in style.
