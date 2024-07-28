 Leo Actor Mathew Thomas, Arjun Ashokan & 3 Others Injured In Car Accident During Bromance Shoot In Kochi
Sachin TUpdated: Sunday, July 28, 2024, 10:43 AM IST
article-image
[L] Mathew Thomas, [R] Arjun Ashokan | Instagram

Malayalam actors Arjun Ashokan, Sangeeth Prathap and Mathew Thomas, along with two others, met with a dangerous car accident in Kochi recently during the shoot of their film Bromance. The actors have sustained injuries and they were rushed to the hospital after the mishap occurred.

As per reports, the incident took place on July 16, when the actors were shooting for a sequence in their film Bromance on MG Road in Kochi at 1:30 am. They were reportedly shooting a chase scene and that is when their car collided with two bikes and toppled.

The vehicle lost control and it rammed into another car as well.

Arjun Ashokan, Sangeeth Prathap & Mathew Thomas, who were inside the car, sustained injuries, and the actors on the two bikes were also injured. All five of them were rushed to a nearby hospital where they were offered immediate treatment and care.

Bromance is an upcoming Malayalam film, directed by Arun Jose. The makers are yet to issue an official statement on the freak accident.

article-image

Bromance is touted to be a comedy film and it also stars Mahima Nambiar, Kalabhavan Shajohn, and Binu Pappu in key roles.

The shoot of Bromance has currently been halted as cops have registered a case of rash driving after the accident.

In May this year, Mathew Thomas' family members met with a major car crash, which resulted into the death of his 61-year-old relative. The car had lost control and overturned, and ended up falling into a gutter in Ernakulam's Sasthamugal area.

Mathew's parents and his brother John had also suffered serious injuries.

