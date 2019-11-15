Legendary mathematician Vashishtha Narayan Singh passes away, Hrithik pays tribute

India has many gems in mathematicians. Vashishtha Narayan Singh was one of them. The legendary mathematician who hails from Bihar, died yesterday on Nov 14 at the age of 77. Saddened by the news, Super 30 actor Hrithik Roshan, brought the news of his demise to people's notice.

Hrithik tried to make people aware of Vashishtha's achievements in the field of mathematics and shared a tweet with his picture saying "Not many people know that yesterday we lost one of the biggest mathematicians that India produced in modern era. Vashishtha Narayan Singh, born in a village in Bihar, solved some of the most difficult equations of mathematics. Deeply saddened by his demise."