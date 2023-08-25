 Legendary Guitarist Carlos Santana Apologises For Transphobic Comments At New Jersey Concert
Carlos Santana said, "I sincerely apologise to the transgender community and everyone I offended."

IANSUpdated: Friday, August 25, 2023, 12:40 PM IST
Latin American jazz fusion icon Carlos Santana apologised when anti-transgender comments that he made during a July New Jersey concert resurfaced in a social media video post. "When God made you and me, before we came out of the womb, you know who you are and what you are," the guitarist is seen saying in the clip, reports Deadline.

"Later on when you grow up, and you see things and you start believing that you could be something that sounds good, but you know it ain't right, because a woman is a woman and a man is a man - that's it," he continued.

"Whatever you wanna do in the closet, that's your business, I'm OK with that," Santana added. He then mentioned his "brother Dave Chapelle," who has also made some controversial remarks on transgender issues.

Later, Santana posted to his Facebook page in an effort to make amends. "I am sorry for my insensitive comments," he began. "They don't reflect that I want to honour and respect all person's (sic) ideals and beliefs. I realise that what I said hurt people and that was not my intent. I sincerely apologise to the transgender community and everyone I offended," his statement continued.

Santana claimed that his "personal goal" is to "honour and respect all person's (sic) ideals and beliefs whether they are LGBTQ or not. This is the planet of free will and we have all been given this gift. I will now pursue this goal to be happy and have fun, and for everyone to believe what they want and follow in your hearts without fear.

"It takes courage to grow and glow in the light that you are and to be true, genuine, and authentic. We grow and learn to shine our light with Love and compliments," he concluded.

