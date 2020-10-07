Leave it better than when you found it: Daniel Craig's advice for next James Bond

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Daniel Craig is all set to play James Bond for a final time, and he has an advice for the actor who will take over his job as the dapper British spy who habitually saves the world. Craig has portrayed Bond over five films, from "Casino Royale" in 2006 to the upcoming "No Time To Die".

During an interview on "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon", he was asked what advice would he give to the next Bond, reports dailymail.co.uk. Craig replied: "It's a beautiful, amazing thing. I don't know what else to say, really," adding: "Leave it better than when you found it."

"No Time To Die" was scheduled to release this year but the film got delayed owing to the Covid outbreak. After initially being postponed to November, the film has again been rescheduled for release on April 2, 2021.