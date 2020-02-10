Leaked pictures of Ranveer Singh as a Gujarati man in 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' surface online

Earlier on Friday, February 7, 2020, Ranveer Singh announced that he has wrapped up his next film, Yash Raj Films' production Jayeshbhai Jordaar.
The film marks the debut of Shalini Pandey in Bollywood. Some photographs from the sets of the film have surfaced online in which Ranveer Singh is seen in the character. Dressed in a printed shirt and sporting a mustache, the actor will essay the role of Gujarati man.
Shalini Pandey, the leading lady, a couple of days ago, shared some photographs with the crew of the film.
Ranveer Singh starrer Jayeshbhai Jordaar is definitely one of the most anticipated films of 2020! Directed by debutant writer-director Divyang, Jayeshbhai Jordaar is a humourous entertainer set in Gujarat and Ranveer will be seen playing the role of a Gujarati man.Jayeshbhai Jordaar is scheduled for 2020 release.
