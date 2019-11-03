'Laxmmi Bomb' vs 'Radhe': Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan to lock horns on Eid 2020

New Delhi: It is official! Akshay Kumar's 'Laxmmi Bomb' and Salman Khan's 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' are all set for a box office clash as both the films are scheduled to release on Eid next year.

On Saturday, film critic Taran Adarsh revealed that Akshay and Kiara Advani starrer 'Laxmmi Bomb', directed by Raghava Lawrence, will now hit the big screens next Eid.

Earlier, 'Laxmmi Bomb' was set to hit the silver screen on June 5, 2020.