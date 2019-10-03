Laxmmi Bomb: Akshay Kumar reveals his saree-clad avatar on the occasion of Navratri

Akshay Kumar is all set for another interesting role and this time is a remake of South film, Kanchana. Titled Laxmmi Bomb, the film revolves around a cowardly man named Raghava who gets possessed by the ghost of a transgender woman. This woman wants to take revenge against the ones who destroyed her life.

On the auspicious occasion of Navratri, Akshay Kumar shared the full look of him essaying the role of Laxmmi. The actor is seen in a saree while standing next to the goddess. “Navratri is about bowing to the inner goddess and celebrating your limitless strength. On this auspicious occasion,I am sharing with you my look as Laxmmi. A character I am both excited and nervous about… but then life begins at the end of our comfort zone…isn’t it?,” he captioned the photo.