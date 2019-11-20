Lata Mangeshkar is 'stable', informs filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar visited veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar at Mumbais Breach Candy Hospital, and he took to social media on Tuesday evening to inform that the melody queen is now "stable".

"Visited the Hospital to see @lata_mangeshkar didi glad to inform that she is stable and responding positively to the treatment. Thanks everyone for countless blessings & prayers for her speedy recovery #latamangeshkar," wrote Madhur on his Instagram account on Tuesday evening.