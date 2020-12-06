Last few hours left of Netflix Stream Fest - How to watch Netflix for free today?

Streaming platform Netflix is currently hosting 'StreamFest' in India, which allows non-subscribers to experience the service for free. The StreamFest that started from December 5 12:01 AM is ending on Sunday, 11:59 PM.

With only few hours left for it to end, here's how non-users can watch Netflix for free today:

Non-users can sign up with their name, email or phone number, and password - and start streaming without any payment.

During the ‘StreamFest’ these non-users will get one stream in standard definition, so no one else can use the same login information.

However, the number of StreamFest viewers will be limited to provide everyone with the best experience. If you see a message saying 'StreamFest is at capacity', the platform will let you know as soon as you can start streaming.

Those logging onto StreamFest will be able to access every feature that members currently use like creating Profiles (including Kids' Profiles), set Parental Controls, browse Netflix in Hindi, add series or films to 'My List', watch with subtitles or dubs, use Smart Downloads on mobile, and see the Top 10 list

Currently, Netflix offers monthly subscription plans across three price slabs of Rs 499, Rs 649 and Rs 799, respectively, apart from the Rs 199 mobile-only pack.