Lapataganj Actor Arvind Kumar Dies Of Heart Attack, Rohitashv Gour Reveals He Was 'Stressed' Because Of Finances

Actor Arvind Kumar, who was known for playing the role of Chaurasia in Lapataganj, passed away after suffering heart attack on July 11. His demise has been confirmed by actor Rohitashv Gour who played the lead role in the sitcom.

According to media reports, Arvind was on his way for a shoot when he suffered the attack and was rushed to a nearby hospital.

Meanwhile, Rohitashv informed a news portal that Arvind was stressed because of his financial crisis.

"He used to talk to me about it because after the pandemic, things became very difficult for actors and he was also struggling. No one comes forth to help actors in such tough times. Stress is what causes heart attacks. His family was in the village so I never spoke to them or met them," the actor said.

Rohitashv also revealed that he, along with some of his friends, is planning to support Arvind's family financially.

Lapataganj aired from 2009 to 2014 and revolved around the people of a small town. Arvind Kumar was last seen in the daily soap Kahe Diya Pardes in which he played the role of Chaube Mama.