Lagna Kallol OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Siddharth Jadav's Film

Lagna Kallol stars Siddharth Jadav in a lead role, who is well-known for his work in Marathi and Hindi films. The family comedy-drama is set to release digitally in March.

Where to watch Lagna Kallol

Lagna Kallol will release from March 29, 2024, on Ultra Jhakaas, which is a Marathi OTT platform. The film is produced by Annasaheb Tirmakhe, Mangal Tirmakhe and Dr Mayur Tirmakhe under the banner of Mayur Tirmakhe Films.

Plot

The story revolves around a girl who lets her twin sister's horoscope define her actions. The trailer shows (Mayuri Deshmukh) and Atharva (Bhushan Pradhan) falling in love. Shruti's twin sister's marriage is going through a very difficult situation.

Fearing that, as a twin, she thinks that the stars in her horoscope may be similar to her sister's and that her marriage might end in a divorce.

She decides to marry another man named Maruti, divorces him after some time, and then marries her beloved Atharva. The trailer ends without answering whether her plan will work or if she will become a victim of her own idea.

About Lagna Kallol

The film cast also stars Bharat Ganeshpure, Prreeya Berde, Supriya Karnik, Prateeksha Lonkar, Vidya Karanjikar, Nimesh Diliprai, Amita Kulkarni, Aishwarya Aher, Astha Singh, Ashish Gokhale, Santosh Tirmakhe, Nupur Dudwadkar, Mayuri Deshmukh, Bhushan Pradhan, Rahul, Amita Kulkani, Nimesh Diliprai and Vidya Karanjikar, among others.

The music is composed by Praful Karlekar and Swapnil Godbole.