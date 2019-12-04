Lady in Red: Did Babita Phogat copy Priyanka Chopra's monotone Sabyasachi lehenga?

Indian woman wrestler Babita Phogat recently tied the knot with fellow wrestler Vivek Suhag. The wedding rituals and ceremonies were conducted at their ancestral village Balali in Haryana.

The couple is said to have taken eight -- instead of customary seven -- rounds around the sacred fire to support the 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' campaign.

The Commonwealth Games 2010 gold medalist seems to have picked the same monotone red embellished lehenga that Priyanka Chopra Jonas wore at her Hindu wedding last year.