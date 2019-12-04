Lady in Red: Did Babita Phogat copy Priyanka Chopra's monotone Sabyasachi lehenga?

Indian woman wrestler Babita Phogat recently tied the knot with fellow wrestler Vivek Suhag. The wedding rituals and ceremonies were conducted at their ancestral village Balali in Haryana.
The couple is said to have taken eight -- instead of customary seven -- rounds around the sacred fire to support the 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' campaign.
The Commonwealth Games 2010 gold medalist seems to have picked the same monotone red embellished lehenga that Priyanka Chopra Jonas wore at her Hindu wedding last year.
The former Miss World had picked a bespoke deep red Kanauj rose neo-traditional Sabyasachi lehenga with intricate French embroidery and fine sequin work on it. The custom-made couture, which took 3,720 man-hours and 110 embroiderers from Kolkata to create, was a collaborative effort of the actress and the ace fashion designer.
Meanwhile, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and Babita’s wrestler sister Gita Phogat had tweeted congratulatory messages.
Geeta also shared the pictures from the wedding, wherein the bride is seen wearing a red lehenga.
Aamir Khan wrote on social media: "Dear @BabitaPhogat, wishing you and @SuhagVivek a happy, healthy and fulfilling marriage together. Love."
The government's 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' campaign aims to create awareness about the welfare of girls in the country.
The Phogat sisters have earned international name and fame on the mat. The family gained a near-cult status after the release of Aamir Khan starrer 'Dangal'.
