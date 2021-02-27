Lady Gaga sings with joy after reuniting with her two dogs

Los Angeles: A woman has turned in Lady Gaga’s two French bulldogs at a Los Angeles police station, two days after they were stolen in a brazen armed robbery in Hollywood. Gaga had offered a $500,000 (around 3.68 crore) reward for the return of the dogs. There was no immediate word on whether the reward would be claimed.

Lady Gaga's dog walker, Ryan Fischer, was shot once while struggling with the robbers on Wednesday night. He is in stable condition, according to police. The robbers made off with two of the singer's three dogs -- Koji and Gustav, variety.com reported.

The dogs were turned in at the LAPD Olympic station around 6 p.m. on Friday, and were reunited with Lady Gaga's representatives, said LAPD Officer Mike Lopez.

The robbers remain at large, and the investigation is ongoing, Lopez said.

Earlier on Friday, Gaga praised Fischer as a hero for having "risked your life to fight for our family." She also pleaded for the return of the dogs.