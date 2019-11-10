Laal Singh Chaddha: Leaked pics of Aamir and Kareena from the sets go viral

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha is one of the anticipated movies of the actors as it is a remake of Hollywood blockbuster Forrest Gump. Recently, the makers released the first motion poster of the movie and fans couldn't control their excitement.
Last night, a couple of pictures were leaked from the sets and have gone viral on social media. While Kareena can be seen a no make-up look, wearing a pastel pink kurta and white pyjama with a dupatta, Aamir can be seen in purple shirt with a purple turban walking on the sets.
This Hindi remake of Tom Hanks' 1994 Hollywood masterpiece Forrest Gump is all set to hit the floors next Christmas i.e. in 2020 and has higher expectations than usual by Aamir fans. Besides, it is the only film for which Kareena ever gave an audition. Too excited for the movie, aren't we?
