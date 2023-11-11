L2 - Empuraan: First Look Poster Of Mohanlal-Starrer Sequel To 2019 Hit Lucifer Revealed

One of Malayalam cinema's biggest hits of all-time, Mohanlal-starrer Lucifer, which scripted history back in 2019, was commissioned for a much-anticipated sequel.

Helmed by actor/producer Prithviraj Sukumaran, the first look of the sequel titled, L2 - Empuraan, was revealed earlier on Saturday afternoon as a special Diwali gift to fans of the franchise.

Taking to his Instagram, Prithvi shared the first look poster with the caption that followed, "3rd directorial. 2nd part of the franchise. 1st look. #L2E #Empuraan #Firstlook. Malayalam | Tamil | Telugu | Kannada | Hindi"

Take a look at the poster below:

Featuring Megastar Mohanlal with his back facing against the camera, the poster sees the actor step into his alter ego Khureshi Ab'raam, a crime syndicate lord. For those who are unaware and haven't watched the prequel, Lucifer saw the veteran actor don the role of an enigmatic politician Stephen Nedumpally, but mid-film a brief scene suggested about Stephen's past as Khureshi Ab'raam. L2 - Empuraan promises to offer a deep-dive into Khureshi's past.

Having regaled Malayalam cinema audiences for more than two decades as an actor, Prithviraj stepped into helming directorial duties with Lucifer, which went on to emerge as one of Malayalam cinema's biggest hits of all-time. It remained the undisputed blockbuster till Tovino Thomas' 2023 film 2018: Everyone Is A Hero clinched the title. Prithviraj will also face the camera as his character Zayed Masood.

Likely to be mounted on a Pan-Indian scale by presenter Subaskaran's Lyca Productions, L2 - Empuraan will also star Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Sachin Khedekar, Indrajith Sukumaran, Alexx O'Nell and Fazil.

The first schedule of the film was completed in October, following prolonged delays owing to Prithviraj's injury. The second schedule is likely to commence after the Diwali break. As per inside rumours, the makers will aim at a mid-2024 release.

Meanwhile, Prithviraj will also star as Vardharaja Mannaar in the upcoming Christmas release Salaar, alongside Prabhas and Shruti Haasan. Directed by Prashanth Neel of KGF, the actor will also ensure the film's Malayalam distribution rights in Kerala state under his banner Prithviraj Productions.

Read Also Prithviraj Sukumaran Shares Recovery Journey From Knee Injury While Shooting For Vilayath Buddha,...

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)