Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, March 20: Angad & Vrinda Bid Farewell To Virani House & Kids To Fulfill Mihir's Mission

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, March 20 |

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, March 20: Today's episode opens with a tiff between Tulsi and Mihir. Mihir insists he was praying, while Tulsi claims she saw him watching her. He asks for her forgiveness, but Tulsi tells him to stop teasing, warning that things won’t return to normal between them just yet.

Meanwhile, Angad discusses the financial loss from the Jamshedpur factory. Mihir urges him to let it go, but Angad remains concerned. Tulsi questions how such a huge loss occurred, and Mihir recalls that it happened after Karan left.

Angad considers taking legal action, but Mihir refuses. He reminisces about how Kiran used to win employees’ trust back in the day and urges his son to follow in her footsteps, asking Angad to live there as a worker. Tulsi suggests that Vrinda go there as a manager. Initially hesitant, Vrinda eventually agrees, seeing it as a way to live near her husband and stay close to the children at the boarding school. Tulsi advises them not to reveal their relationship to anyone, and they begin preparations.

Elsewhere, Ritik asks Munni to inform him whenever she is busy with work. He also considers taking on some responsibilities of his daughter Dimsy to ease her workload.

Vrinda and Angad share an emotional farewell as they leave for Jamshedpur, hugging everyone goodbye. Later, Tulsi overhears Nandini requesting a divorce from Karan, leaving her puzzled about why such drastic steps are being taken. Vrinda becomes emotional leaving her children at the boarding school, but the principal and Angad reassure her that they are not far and can visit anytime. The children express worry about being unloved, which makes Vrinda cry and ask them never to feel that way. Angad consoles her but also breaks down, questioning if they made the wrong decision.

Before heading to work, Angad reminds Vrinda that they must pretend to be boss and worker, not husband and wife. He then leaves in a lift for the factory.

Vrinda arrives at the factory dressed as a manager and meets the management team and workers. However, the workers, determined not to reveal anything, treat her rudely. Vrinda quickly realises the work environment is challenging and wishes Angad were there to fix things.