Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 March 11 Written Update: Karan Urges Tulsi To Return To Shantiniketan

In the latest episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 (Wednesday, March 11), Karan asks Mihir why Tulsi is not returning to Shantiniketan. Nandini then says that for the first time Tulsi has taken the right decision by thinking about herself. Mihir agrees with her and says he is giving Tulsi the time she needs. However, he also adds that he will not stop trying to bring her back. Nandini taunts Karan, saying that he is the one who has stopped making any effort.

Meanwhile, Mitali and Ritik meet to talk about their daughter, Timsi. Mitali tells him that she is not happy with the joint custody arrangement and wants full custody of the child. Ritik refuses and accuses Mitali of not caring about Timsi. However, he lies to her and says that he is marrying Munni only because he needs a nanny for Timsi, and claims that he does not even talk to Munni. Unknown to him, Mitali cleverly records a video of Ritik while he is saying all this about Munni.

Elsewhere, Vrinda is still worried that her and Angad’s children might get spoiled now that they have moved to Shantiniketan, where they have access to so many comforts. She asks Angad to make sure the children do not go down the wrong path. Angad tries to calm her down, but Vrinda becomes emotional and breaks down. She confesses that she is afraid they might not turn out to be good parents.

Pari and Ajay meet at a restaurant. During their conversation, Pari asks Ajay why he is being so kind to her even though she had treated him and his family badly in the past. Ajay tells her that he believes she has changed with time. Pari begins to cry and admits that she doubts whether she will be a good mother to Garima. However, Ajay comforts her and praises her.

Later, Karan, Nandini and Parth visit the chawl to meet Tulsi. Just then, Munni and Vaishnavi say they need to go somewhere, and Parth offers to drop them. Karan is surprised to see Parth speaking so warmly to someone, as he has never seen him behave like that before.

Karan then tries to explain to Tulsi that Mihir did nothing with Noina that night and urges her to return home. However, Tulsi asks what about the six years when Noina took her place and Mihir never even came looking for her. She says that she has lost all attachment now and the wounds she has suffered may never heal.

During this conversation, Karan and Nandini start arguing. Tulsi asks them what the problem is, and Karan reveals that Nandini wants to return to India while he does not. Because of this disagreement, the two of them have been fighting almost every day.