'Kyun Muh Mein Ghusa Raha Hai': Jackie Shroff Asks Paps To Not Shout, Maintain Distance As He Gets Mobbed In Mumbai

Veteran Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff was mobbed by the paparazzi as he stepped out in Mumbai on Friday, and he was seen giving them a piece of advice while also asking them to maintain distance and not create chaos. He also told the paps to not shout as it might result in heart problems.

In a video which has now gone viral, Jackie can be seen interacting with the paps in his signature style as they surrounded him and his car. As the paps called out his name, he said, "Saans le lamba saans le. Shanti! Itna chilla raha hai, heart ke lafde ho jayenge... Aaraam se mera baccha."

He was seen asking the paps to keep the mics and cameras away from his face and not create ruckus. "Kyu mere muh mein ghusa raha hai ye sab? Thoda dur rakh na, aa raha hai aawaaz... Relax kar chhote! Saans le aur bheje mein oxygen daal, jaaneka hai sabko, ghai mat kar," he told the photographers and other media personnel.

Jackie also urged everyone to spend time with their family on Yoga Day and focus on inculcating good habits and values.

#WATCH | Actor Jackie Shroff performs Yoga in Mumbai, on the occasion of International Day of Yoga. pic.twitter.com/ffCHxRvDvV — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2024

He was also seen performing yoga at a special meet organised in Mumbai along with locals and members of the organising team, and he preached the benefits of practising yoga on a daily basis.

On the work front, Jackie was last seen in the comedy drama Mast Mein Rehne Ka opposite Neena Gupta. The film was released on Prime Video in December 2023.