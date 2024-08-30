'Kutta Bhonkta Rehta Hai Aur..': Arti Singh Reacts To Divorce Rumours With Dipak Chauhan 4 Months After Marriage (VIDEO)

Television actress and former Bigg Boss contestant Arti Singh has rubbished rumours of her divorce with husband Dipak Chauhan. Arti and Dipak tied the knot on April 25, 2024, in Mumbai. Since the last couple of months, they have been making headlines for trouble in their marriage.

Now, while interacting with Instant Bollywood, Arti lashed out at news portals for spreading fake news about her marriage. She said, "Ye sab baatein jo portals karte hai unka koi vajood hi nahi hai. Unko bakwaas karna accha lagta hai. Vo kehte hai na kutta bhonkta rehta hai aur haathi apne raaste chala jaata hai."

In July 2024, Arti took to her social media to slam a media platform for falsely claiming her marriage with Dipak was in trouble, following a viral video showing her yelling at her husband a few days ago.

On her Instagram story, Arti had shared a screenshot of the video posted by E24 and wrote, "So @e24official I can't write anything about sabr and talk about patience in normal life also because according to u there is trouble in my marriage. Calm down guys. I think u are still known at least u people should be more responsible and not write anything for the sake of writing."

She added, "Don't become one of those news channel who are no where and write rubbish. Not done. I follow my GURUJI and keep posting his sayings. I hv so many people following me post this tht don't know who might need to hear this and can get message from universe. For god sake be little responsible and keep your reputation."

Arti and Dipak's relationship

The 39-year-old actress had revealed that it was an arranged marriage and she decided to marry Dipak in November 2023. Arti said Dipak proposed marriage to her with a ring at her guruji’s temple in Delhi and she instantly said yes.

Dipak is a businessman from Navi Mumbai. Arti is known for being a part of TV shows like Maayka, Grihasti, Uttaran, Udaan, Parichay, Sasural Simar Ka, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev and Waaris. In 2019, the sister of Krushna Abhishek participated in Bigg Boss 13 as a contestant and emerged as fourth runner-up. In this reality show, which was hosted by Salman Khan, Arti had revealed that she suffered depression due to lack of work for nearly two years.