 Kundali Bhagya's Paras Kalnawat Buys Swanky Range Rover Worth ₹87 Lakh, Says 'Going To Unfold An Era'
Paras Kalnawat, currently leading Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya, took to his Instagram handle to reveal buying a new 'Range Rover.' Just some time ago, Adrija Roy, Paras's costar from Kundali Bhagya, bought herself a swanky BMW.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Saturday, August 31, 2024, 01:16 PM IST
Paras Kalnawat, currently seen in Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya has now become the proud owner of a swanky new Range Rover. The actor took to his Instagram handle some time ago to share a glimpse of his new car and penned a heart felt note along the same.

Paras's new car, a Range Rover Velar's on road price is upto 87 Lakh rupees. The actor, sharing a glimpse of the same thanked everyone for supporting him and stated that for your dreams to come true, you do need some bold decisions. The Kundali Bhagya fame further mentioned that he is soon going to unfold an era. Paras writes, ''Welcome Home DADDY 🖤Dreams do come true. 🧿🤞🏻All you need is some brave decisions, blessings of your parents, your siblings love and support, trust in God, belief in yourself and millions out there praying for your success and growth. I want to thank each and everyone of you for being there with me in this journey and constantly pushing me to become a better version of myself. Just know this is just the beginning. Your boy is going to unfold an Era and bake some dreams in the bakery of life. Love, Regards and Warm Hugs ❤️🤗''

Just some time back, Adrija Roy, Paras's costar from Kundali Bhagya, had also bought herself a swanky BMW for 65 lakh.

For the uninformed, Paras Kalnawat, who is currently a part of Kundali Bhagya, once had a fallout with Rajan Shahi, during his stint in Anupamaa, post which, he was ousted from the show too.

