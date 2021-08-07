Kunal Kapoor, Shabana Azmi's 'The Empire' to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on THIS date

Filmmaker Nikkhil Advani's series "The Empire" will debut on Disney+ Hotstar on August 27, the streamer announced on Saturday.

Based on Alex Rutherford's "Empire of the Moghul: Raiders from the North", the show is directed by Mitakshara Kumar, who has also co-written it with writer Bhavani Iyer.

The epic period-action-drama traces the saga of an empire from the valley of Ferghana to Samarkhand and beyond.

"The king of Ferghana dies in an accident and a young prince is now tasked with taking over the throne. It's a time of great distress due to imminent danger from an evil warlord.

"An assassination attempt on the king that further deepens the worries about the vulnerability of Ferghana. The young king must now take responsibility for an entire kingdom," the official synopsis of the show read.