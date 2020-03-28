Kunal Kamra reacts to lockdown meme comparing him to terrorist Masood Azhar

Comedian Kunal Kamra on Saturday reacted to a meme that compared him to the leader of Jaish-e-Mohammed, Masood Azhar. The stand-up comedian also hailed the sense of humour of RW (Right Wing) f*****s.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21 days lockdown amid the coronvirus outbreak in the country. The move triggered a meme fest on Twitter and even compared standup comedian Kunal Kamra to Pakistani terrorist Masood Azhar.
Reacting to the same, Kamra wrote, "Whatever said and done these RW f*****s have a sense of humour"
Check out his tweet here:
Azhar Masood is the chief of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and is responsible for carrying out many attacks in India. In 2019, he was designated by the United Nations as a 'global terrorist'.
Users also took to the comments section to react to the tweet. A comment read, "Shame that you still dont have it even after doing so called stand up act for so many years now."
While another user wrote, "OMG.Twin"
On Friday, Kamra had taken a dig at Bollywood actor Salman Khan. He shared a picture of deers sitting in the middle of the road and wrote, ".@BeingSalmanKhan aap ghar par ho?"
