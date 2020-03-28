Kunal Kamra reacts to lockdown meme comparing him to terrorist Masood Azhar

Comedian Kunal Kamra on Saturday reacted to a meme that compared him to the leader of Jaish-e-Mohammed, Masood Azhar. The stand-up comedian also hailed the sense of humour of RW (Right Wing) f*****s.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21 days lockdown amid the coronvirus outbreak in the country. The move triggered a meme fest on Twitter and even compared standup comedian Kunal Kamra to Pakistani terrorist Masood Azhar.

Reacting to the same, Kamra wrote, "Whatever said and done these RW f*****s have a sense of humour"

Check out his tweet here: