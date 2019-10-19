Kunal Jaisingh ups his style game the Gold Awards

Gold Awards honour the best performers of Indian television every year. Actor Kunal Jaisingh won the Award for the Most Stylish Actor (OTT).

Kunal Jaisingh who is best known for playing Omkara Singh Oberoi in ‘Ishqbaaaz’ ‘Dil Bole Oberoi’ and in Voot’s Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka looked dapper in a custom made 3 piece Brocade patterned Tuxedo with matte gold buttons and an embroidered black and gold pocket square by designer label Anj.