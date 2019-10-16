Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Turns 21: Twitter gets super-nostalgic about SRK-Rani-Kajol starrer's cheesiest dialogues

Karan Johar, who has now transformed into a movie mogul, started off his career as a director with ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' in 1998. The film celebrates its completion of 21 years today.
The romantic drama has been acclaimed as a classic, and is reminisced even today for its cheesy dialogues like 'Pyaar Dosti Hai', and over-dramatic characters like Mrs Braganza. Here are some of the best reactions on social media.
KJo's Dharma Productions took to Twitter and wrote "Over 2 decades, a single film touches your ❤, brings tears of joy because ‘Kuch kuch hota hai, tum nahi samjhoge!’ Celebrating #21YearsOfClassicKKHH, the iconic film that defines timelessness!"
KKHH starred Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji and Kajol in lead roles. The film had held a grand bash last year after the film completed two decades. Apart from the trio the film also starred Anupam Kher, Farida Jalal, Sana Saeed, Salman Khan, Archana Puran Singh, Reema Lagoo , Johnny Lever, Himani Shivpuri and Neelam Kothari.
