Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Turns 21: Twitter gets super-nostalgic about SRK-Rani-Kajol starrer's cheesiest dialogues

Karan Johar, who has now transformed into a movie mogul, started off his career as a director with ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' in 1998. The film celebrates its completion of 21 years today.

The romantic drama has been acclaimed as a classic, and is reminisced even today for its cheesy dialogues like 'Pyaar Dosti Hai', and over-dramatic characters like Mrs Braganza. Here are some of the best reactions on social media.

KJo's Dharma Productions took to Twitter and wrote "Over 2 decades, a single film touches your ❤, brings tears of joy because ‘Kuch kuch hota hai, tum nahi samjhoge!’ Celebrating #21YearsOfClassicKKHH, the iconic film that defines timelessness!"