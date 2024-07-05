Kubera: Rashmika Mandanna Digs Suitcase Full Of Cash In Intrigued FIRST Look (VIDEO)

Rashmika Mandanna | Instagram

The makers of the highly anticipated social drama Kubera unveiled an intriguing glimpse of Rashmika Mandanna. A few days ago, they teased fans with Rashmika's look poster, and now makers have released the video to give sneak peek into her character.

Taking to Instagram, Rashmika dropped her first look video. The video opens with Rashmika walking in a jungle with an iron rod in her hands. And then she is seen digging the ground deep and took out a suitcase, filled with money. Looking at the money, Rashmika seems to be happy. And then walks away with the bag.

Kubera, she captioned the post. As soon as the first look was dropped, fans chimed in the comment section. One of the users wrote, "Mind blowing."

Another user commented, "Looks something very different." "This is going to be crazy," another comment read.

In May, makers also unveiled the first look of Nagarjuna Akkineni.

The video showcases Nagarjuna walking under an umbrella while heavy rain pours in, surrounded by trucks full of currency notes. After seeing Rs 500 note all wet on the floor, he walks back towards the currency container and puts his money into the pile.

Money symbolises the film's title, Kubera, which is known to be the god of wealth. Dressed in a shirt, trousers, and sporting glasses, the actor has immensely elevated expectations from the social drama.

Actor Dhanush's avatar in the film also garnered a positive response from audiences. Kubera boasts an ensemble cast including Dhanush, King Nagarjuna Akkineni, Rashmika Mandanna, and Jim Sarbh.

The film is jointly produced by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under the Sri Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd banner. Sekhar Kammula's 'Kubera' is a pan-India multilingual film, being shot simultaneously in Tamil and Telugu.

Speaking of Rashmika's other projects, she will also be seen sharing screen space with Salman Khan in Sikandar, which is being directed by A.R. Murugadoss.

The film is set to release next Eid. It is backed by Sajid Nadiadwala.Rashmika also has Pushpa 2: The Rule in her kitty. The film will feature Allu Arjun and Fahad Faasil in prominent roles. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, the film will be released on December 6.