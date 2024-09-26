Krystle D’Souza Reveals She Is Not In Touch With 'Ex-Best Friend' Karan Tacker: 'People Go Their Separate Ways'

Krystle D’Souza and Karan Tacker |

Telly stars Krystle D’Souza and Karan Tacker are known for their amazing chemistry in the 2011 television show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. During the show, there was much speculation about them dating. However, the actors never commented about their personal lives or confirmed their relationship status.

Krystle was recently questioned about the rumours, and she revealed they are no longer in touch. She also stated that she doesn't know what kind of relationship they shared. Speaking to Siddharth Kannan, she said, “I honestly don’t know. Yes, we did share a relationship of being co-stars and best friends. We were two people dependent on each other for so many things. But was it a relationship in the way the world defines it? I don’t know. So, yes and no."

Furthermore, she said that relationships are personal, and people do not want to talk about it in front of everyone and they would not like to term it. She also added that she is not in touch with him. She said, “Unfortunately, life moves on and people go their separate ways. I don’t miss anything because that void gets filled somehow. But yes, I cherish the moments we shared."

Krystle and Karan also appeared together in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 7 and The Voice. She called Karan an 'amazing human being' and stated that their bond would remain special to her. “He is an amazing co-star and an amazing human being. He loves and cares for his family a lot, and it’s very endearing to see that,” she added.

On the work front, Krystle was seen in the film Visfot. She played the role of Lucky in the film. It also stars Riteish Deshmukh, Fardeen Khan and Priya Bapat in pivotal roles.

The crime thriller is written by Abbas Dalal and Hussain Dalal. It is directed by Kookie Gulati and produced by Sanjay Gupta and Anuradha Gupta under the banner of White Feather Films. It was released on September 3 on Jio Cinema.