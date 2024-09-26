Krystle D'Souza Gets Teary-Eyed Recalling Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: 'My World Shattered...'

Actress Krystle D'Souza recently spoke about her journey and stated that she owes her success to producer Ektaa Kapoor and her experience of working with Sushant Singh Rajput. She revealed that during her struggle days, she faced problems with the Hindi language and Sushant helped her to work on it.

She called him a ‘gem of a person’ who was trying to help her get better with her skills. She also said that he paved the way for all television actors. Speaking to Siddharth Kannan, she said, “I owe a lot of my Hindi to him. What a gem of a human. I used to call him Susu. What a sport he was. He did not mind anything at all. What a full-of-life guy. When he joined the industry, he knew he was going to make it. A man with a plan, he knew he was made for bigger things. When it happened, it was just like ye toh hona hi tha. It's because of him that I knew that I was going to make it."

Sushant and Krystle worked together in the show Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil which aired on Star Plus in 2008. She further recalled the moment when she heard about his death during COVID-19. She said she thought it was a prank and revealed she called Ektaa Kapoor, before realising that the news was true.

“My world shattered at that moment. I couldn’t believe it. Kuch samajh hi nahi aa raha tha. Sometimes it feels like a bad dream and you’re going to wake up but it wasn’t," she said through tears.

Krystle has been in the industry for over 17 years. She is known for her roles in Udaan, Naagin 3, Fittrat and more. On the work front, Krystle was seen in the film Visfot with Riteish Deshmukh, Fardeen Khan and Priya Bapat in the lead roles.