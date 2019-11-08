Krrish 4: Hrithik Roshan-starrer superhero franchise to hit the floors in Jan 2020

"Hithik’s next movie announcement will be Krrish 4 which begins shoot from January next year. They would have announced it earlier but as the filmmaker was recovering from his illness, it took time. But for the last few months, Rakesh Roshan has been sitting on the script and fine-tuning all other details."

The source adds that the Krrish 4 script is ready. "It’s again another mind-blowing concept from Rakesh Roshan and his team. They were trying to crack something spectacularly different from the other Krrish series and they found it. Apart from Right now, team Krrish is finalising the recce and where they will begin shot."

"Rakesh Roshan is an extremely meticulous and is involved in every aspect of production. He is leaving no stone to make sure that Krrish 4 becomes one of the most widely watched movies, like the earlier series. One won’t be surprised if they launch Krrish 4 and begin shooting from Hrithik’s birthday (January 10) but this movie will definitely be Hrithik’s next after War!"

While the earlier three parts, Koi…Mil Gaya, Krrish, Krrish 3 were directed by Rakesh Roshan, in recent times there were rumours that instead of him Sanjay Gupta would be directing it. But the senior filmmaker had squashed all talk when he said while Gupta was involved in the creatives along with the Roshans; he himself would be directing the movie. Gupta is currently busy with the shoot of his next movie, Mumbai Saga, which gets complete by December.