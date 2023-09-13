Kriti Vij Talks About Her Character Anshika In Aakhri Sach, Calls Tamannaah Bhatia An 'Extremely Warm' Person

Kriti Vij has been a part of many web series, including Baked, What The Folks, Love Travel Repeat, and Illegal, among others. She is currently basking in the success of her recently released series, Aakhri Sach, which also stars Tamannaah Bhatia, Abhishek Banerjee, and Shivin Narang, among others.

In Aakhri Sach, Kriti played the role of Anshika, and she cast a spell on viewers with her acting prowess.

In an exclusive conversation with the Free Press Journal, Kriti talked in depth about her character Anshika, her acting journey, her upcoming projects, and much more.

What made you agree to play Anshika in Aakhri Sach?

Well, I auditioned for it. Mukesh Chhabra’s casting company was holding auditions for this show, and it sounded incredibly intriguing from the get-go. I had never played a character that was inspired from a real person before, so it was incredibly fascinating to me.

How has your acting journey been so far?

My journey so far has been nothing short of incredibly interesting because I never imagined that I would be an actor, it’s not what I grew up imagining for my life. I always knew, though, that I loved the stage and I loved theatre but didn’t foresee it as a profession. Something about what you pick up in your childhood and the fascination of what impressed you then in your formative years always sticks. So I went back into theatre and started auditioning for screen work, and before I knew it, I landed in Mumbai. I’ve been part of web shows, advertisements, short films now, and I’ve worked with very interesting writers and directors, so I feel very grateful.

What was your preparation for the role?

The challenging part of the role was also the most intriguing part of the character. Although it is a fictional character and it is a fictional story, it is still inspired by a real event which was horrifying and bizarre, to say the least. So I was acutely aware of that. But playing complex characters like Anshika are immensely enjoyable. It’s layered, unpredictable, and complex. While I was researching and prepping for this project, I wanted to study stories and events that were similar to this particular case, and these cases are so bizarre and unimaginable. But having said that, I didn’t want to overindulge, so I could imagine bits and pieces of how imagined creating this person.

Can you give us some insight into your character?

Anshika, the character that I play in the show Aakhri Sach, is a complex person, which is what makes her so real. She is someone who has a job at a company. She is an ambitious, hard-working girl. Along with that, she is also in the process of getting married to someone she has met through an arranged marriage arrangement. She eventually meets someone who she has begun to fall in love with and see a future. She is part of a system in this particular family that she doesn’t question, but on the same hand, she is very aware of the world outside. She is someone who likes the idea of having transparent and honest relationships, yet when it comes to her, she has kept a big secret from her fiancé.

How was it working with Tamannah Bhatia and Abhishek Banerjee?

I think Tamannah is extremely warm person, and I think she has done an amazing job in the show. We unfortunately didn’t have any scenes together, but I met her very briefly on set once, and she was lovely!

Abhishek and I, of course, worked closely, and he is so talented. There was a ton to learn from him.

Your upcoming projects?

There are some projects in the pipeline, and I am extremely excited about those. I am still in the process of auditioning for some other exciting work. Illegal Season 3 coming out soon. We finished shooting for it very recently.