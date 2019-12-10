Kriti Sanon 'would love' to be part of Farah Khan's 'Satte Pe Satta' remake

Asked if she is part of the remake, Kriti: "I would love to (be a part of the film) but there is nothing that I know of, to be very honest."

The year so far has been a busy one for Kriti. She has featured in successful films such as "Luka Chuppi" and "Housefull 4", while her latest starrer "Panipat" opened last week. In fact, she also has a cameo in last week's other release, "Pati, Patni Aur Woh".

"This year has gone really well. It started off well with 'Luka Chuppi' and then 'Housefull 4' did so well. Now, 'Panipat' is getting good reviews -- so, 2019 has been very special," she avered.

In "Panipat" Kriti plays Parvati Bai, wife of Sadashiv Rao Bhau (Arjun Kapoor). The film is currently mired in controversy over the portrayal of Raja Surajmal, but Kriti is happy with the response her role has received.

"I have got good response for my character. It took me a little time to sink it in because this was the first time I played a historical character and there is certain responsibility on you as an actor," she said.

She added: "I am a Punjabi and I played a Maharashtrian character for the first time, so I wanted to make sure I look convincing on screen. I wanted to make sure people don't see Kriti in the role but Parvati Bai. So far, the response has been amazing and I am overwhelmed."