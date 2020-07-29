Kriti Sanon thanks fans for birthday wishes, urges them to do 'good deed' for her

New Delhi: A day after she celebrated her 30th birthday with her near and dear ones, actor Kriti Sanon on Tuesday thanked her fans for their heartwarming birthday greetings and messages.

Sanon took to social media to share a statement thanking her fans for making her day special virtually.

"A big big thank you to all the fans for the unconditional support, heartwarming edits, messages and love.. In many low moments of my life, you guys have managed to make me smile and feel motivated," the 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' actor wrote.

She further asked her fans to "do a good deed" in her name if they really want to do something special for them. She urged them to donate and help the underprivileged ones for her.

"I promise to always make you all proud! But if you guys really wanna do something for me on this special day: Do a good deed in my name. -Donate clothes/books/money/blood -Help the underprivileged -Feed some poor families -Plant some trees -Feed street dogs and cats," she wrote.