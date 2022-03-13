Kriti Sanon reveals which Bachchhan Paandey co-star she bonded with the most

Kriti Sanon will soon be seen sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi in Bachchhan Paandey. In a group interview with The Free Press Journal, she talks about her reason for doing the film, bonding with her co-actor, etc. Excerpts:

Tell us something about your camaraderie with Arshad...

When I was offered Bachchhan Paandey, I knew I would have a lot of screen time with him, even more than Akshay sir. I haven’t worked with Arshad before, but it was like buddy bonding in the film. Even when we were flying to shoot the film, we sat next to each other, and we kept on talking. When people will see the film, they will come across us as if we have known each other for years. In one of the scenes, we both needed to panic, and there was nothing written about it on paper. So, we decided to scream at each other. We were able to do it only because we developed that kind of a bond.

As per your filmography, you are going upwards in your career with each film. How do you maintain this graph?

It is strange that I have signed my maximum number of films during the pandemic in 2020. I think people were sitting at home and writing, because of which I got such different roles to play. I am glad that I am at a stage in my career where I can choose my films. It is easy to get typecast in this industry. When I did Bareilly Ki Barfi, I used to get 99 per cent film offers of a similar genre. I feel fortunate that now people are asking me what kind of a film I want to do.

You are doing films that range from Bachchhan Paandey to Bhedia to Adipurush. What are the factors you look at before signing a film?

I just feel that I have to be true to my character. My character Myra in Bachchhan Paandey is of an urban girl who is a go-getter. She is a filmmaker and wants to make a film on a dangerous man and comes alone to his village with the help of her friend. She is gutsy to be around these men and do her thing. This whole idea attracted me to do this film. It’s a world here where you take a lot from the actors you work with.

How are you consistent in being a poster girl with Akshay, followed by Prabhas and so on?

I am just fortunate to be a part of such big ventures. I am touching wood as I am talking since it’s going to be an exciting year for me starting with Bachchhan Paandey with Akshay sir, followed by Adipurush opposite Prabhas, Bhediya with Varun (Dhawan) and Ganapath with my debut hero Tiger (Shroff).

You are doing action too in Ganapath…

I wish I could have learned action like Tiger Shroff since my childhood and could do backflips like him! I keep getting injuries on the sets while doing action sequences. I can’t talk much about it as it’s too early.

What is the progress on Adipurush?

There’s extensive VFX work that needs to be done, and it’s in progress. I am thrilled about the film. It’s a magnum opus and to be working with Prabhas is so good. But, yes, Bachchhan Paandey is releasing on March 18, so I am focusing on it.

Published on: Sunday, March 13, 2022, 06:50 AM IST