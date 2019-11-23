Kriti Kharbanda says she loves Pulkit Samrat as he isn't perfect

Just a few days back Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat revealed that they were in a relationship. Now in a recent conversation with Bollywood Hungama Kriti revealed why she loves Pulkit.
In a rapid fire segment when asked what she liked the most in people, Kriti revealed that it was flaws. If that wasn’t all, she went on to also talk about Pulkit and what drew her to him saying, “I love flaws; I like people who are not perfect. He (Pulkit) is not at all perfect and that is why I like him. But I love flaws; I think that is how your qualities stand out.”
Back on the work front, Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat’s latest release is Pagalpanti that hit screens today. Directed by Anees Bazmee the film also stars Anil Kapoor, John Abraham and Urvashi Rautela.
