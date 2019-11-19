Kriti Kharbanda confirms dating rumors with Pulkit Samrat

Paagalpanti co-actors Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat have been in news since long owing to their dating rumours. Recently, the former confirmed the news saying she wanted her parents to know first, hence never really admitted.

Kharbanda told ETimes in an interview, “No, they are not rumours. We are dating each other. In all honesty, I wanted my parents to know first that I’m dating someone and when you start seeing someone, it’s I think there’s a time for everything when you’re comfortable talking about it. Sometimes it can take five years; sometimes it can take five months. In our case, it was five months, but I’m in a very happy place and I have no qualms admitting that I am dating Pulkit Samrat.”