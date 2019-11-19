Kriti Kharbanda confirms dating rumors with Pulkit Samrat

Paagalpanti co-actors Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat have been in news since long owing to their dating rumours. Recently, the former confirmed the news saying she wanted her parents to know first, hence never really admitted.
Kharbanda told ETimes in an interview, “No, they are not rumours. We are dating each other. In all honesty, I wanted my parents to know first that I’m dating someone and when you start seeing someone, it’s I think there’s a time for everything when you’re comfortable talking about it. Sometimes it can take five years; sometimes it can take five months. In our case, it was five months, but I’m in a very happy place and I have no qualms admitting that I am dating Pulkit Samrat.”
Earlier, when asked about the rumours, she’d told IANS, “Can you blame them (for spreading the rumours)? We look so hot together. We have such great chemistry and look so cute together. Anybody would guess that we are in a relationship. Pulkit is very special to me and will always be so.”
Pulkit already has a broken marriage with Shweta Rohira, whom he tied the knot with in 2014. The couple parted their ways in 2015.
Anees Bazmee's Paagalpanti also stars John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D’Cruz and Arshad Warsi, and is scheduled to release on November 22.
