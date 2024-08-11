 Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Krishna Shroff, Nimrit Ahluwalia and Shalin Bhanot Get Into Tiff, Former Says, “They Don’t Need To..”
Krishna Shroff was seen getting into a heated arguement with Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Shalin Bhanot in the episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 last night.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Sunday, August 11, 2024, 12:36 PM IST
The current season of Rohit Shetty led Khatron Ke Khiladi has been making a lot of buzz amid its viewers and this time it is not necessarily for the stunts. This time around, the contestants on the show have been seen getting into tiffs and arguements here and there. One such tiff took place between Krishna Shroff, Nimrit Ahluwalia and Shalin Bhanot.

Well, what gave rise to this tiff was Aashish, Niyati and Krishna being told to decide who will perform a stunt against Gashmeer. Aashish and Niyati opined that Krishna should be doing so but she refused to perform against Gashmeer. Meanwhile, Nimrit and Shalin were seen advising her that she should be taking up the stunt since she has given up the last stunt too. This did not sit down well with Krishna who then retaliated, stating she does not need to be told what stunts she should perform. Krishna said, “They do not need to tell me which stunts I should perform.” Even after Shalin and Nimrit stating that they were just trying to advice her, she stood her grounds on not needing any advice from anyone.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 has been shot in Romania this year as compared to Cape Town last year. The show recently opened up to a TRP of 1.7 and went ahead to be the highest viewed show on Colors TV.

