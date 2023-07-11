 Kollywood Stunt Master & Actor Kanal Kannan Arrested By Cyber Crime Police In Nagercoil Over THIS Viral Video
Kanal posted the said video on his Twitter handle on June 18. The video then went viral resulting in action against the Kollywood actor.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, July 11, 2023, 08:07 AM IST
Tamil Nadu: Kollywood stunt master and actor Kanal Kannanwas arrested by cyber crime police in Nagercoil on Monday in the early hours. Kanal was arrested for sharing a video of a pastor dancing with a woman, on social media, said Tamil Nadu Police to news agency ANI.

Kanal Posted The Video A Month Ago

Kanal posted the said video on his Twitter handle on June 18. In the video, one can see a Christian pastor dancing with a girl. Kanal captioned the video post as, "This is the true state of foreign religious culture???!!!! Think converted Hindus!!!! Repent!!!" The video then went viral resulting in action against the Kollywood actor.

This is a breaking news. More details are awaited.

