Kolkata's 'Queen of Cabaret' Miss Shefali dies at 77

Kolkata's first cabaret dancer Arati Das popularly known by her stage name Miss Shefali passed away this morning. She was 77.

Miss Shefali, fondly called 'Queen of Cabaret', breathed her last at her Sodepur residence around 6 a.m. on Thursday. She was undergoing treatment for kidney-related ailments.

Miss Shefali was synonymous with cabaret dance in Kolkata and was the star attraction of the city's night life in the 1960s and '70s. From Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan to Tollywood superstar Uttam Kumar, everyone would be left spellbound by her sensuous performances.