Kolkata: PIL filed in Calcutta HC seeking to lift ban on 'The Kerala Story'

Kolkata: A lawyer Anindya Sundar Das on Wednesday filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Calcutta High Court over lifting of the ban on the movie ‘The Kerala Story’.

The PIL was accepted and is scheduled to be heard before a division bench led by acting chief justice T.S Sivagnanam.

Talking to Free Press Journal, Das said that the hearing is scheduled on May 15.

'What is the problem?'

“I wanted the hearing soon but on Thursday the acting Chief Justice will swear in as the Chief Justice so the hearing is scheduled on May 15. The film is based on Kerala and if that state doesn’t have any problem then what is the problem with the Bengal government? This is clear that the Bengal government just for vote bank politics has put a ban on the movie,” said the lawyer.

Das further mentioned that if a filmmaker has a right to make a film then an audience also has the right to watch the same.

West Bengal CM bans The Kerala Story

It may be recalled that to avoid ‘hatred and untoward incident’, West Bengal Chief Minister on May 8 had put a ban on Adah Sharma starrer ‘The Kerala Story’ across the state.

Following the ban the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) have been extremely vocal against the ban.

VHP South Bengal media-incharge Sourish Mukherjee said, “The work done by a Bengali director is being praised but a Bengal CM is banning it. She is even trying to cover up the atrocities done on women by terrorists.”