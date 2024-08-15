Kolkata Horror: Twinkle Khanna Reveals Teaching Same Things On Safety To Daughter She Was Taught As A Child

Twinkle Khanna with daughter |

The Kolkata doctor rape-murder case on the occasion of Independence Day has raised the question about women's safety and even celebrities have come in support and raised their concerns. One such actress is Twinkle Khanna, who has been vocal about the issue and has raised her thoughts by sharing a note on social media amid the tragic death of a trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

On the occasion of Independence day, Twinkle shared the note written in the Indian flag, with little girls at the backdrop. She revealed teaching the same things to her daughter that she was taught as a child. Sharing the not on X, in the first stripe of the orange flag she wrote, "Fifty years on this planet, in this country, and I am teaching my daughter the same things I was taught as a child. Don't go alone to the park, to school, to the beach."

In the white stripe, she showcased her concern about her safety the timings and the people she might know, she wrote, "Don't go alone with any man, even if it's your uncle, cousin, or friend. Don't go alone in the morning, the evening, and especially not at night."

"Don't go alone because it's not a matter of if, but when. Don't go alone because you may never come back," she concluded on the green stripe which raised a major question about her safety.

As soon as she shared the post on X, netizen shared their thought about the same. One of the users wrote, "Resonate those words. Life is really unsafe for girls and women out there in this predatory world. And precaution is best at the moment. As Govt is least bothered on the suffering."

Another user commented, "This is one message that can be shared by anyone, in any country.. True for almost all countries. Almost."

While the third user took a dig at the actress and wrote, "That’s the whole problem.. we teach the daughters and not sons."

"So true very disturbing news from Kolkata. Such a sad state of affairs", the user commented.

On Friday, August 9, the semi-nude body of an on-duty female postgraduate trainee (PGT) doctor was discovered in the lecture hall of a government-run hospital in Kolkata.



Speaking to PTI, her father said, father stated, "I am quite sure that my daughter was raped before she was murdered. The injury marks on her body are evident. She was found semi-naked. Efforts are on to hide the truth. I do not understand why they (hospital authorities) are delaying the investigation."