Kolkata: Actress Arya Banerjee's death not a case of 'homicide', confirms autopsy report

The post-mortem report of actor-model Arya Banerjee, alias Debdatta Banerjee (35), the daughter of sitar maestro late Pandit Nikhil Banerjee, has confirmed that her death was not a case of "homicide".

Kolkata Police Joint Commissioner (crime) Murlidhar Sharma told IANS that the actor-model was suffering from cirrhosis of lever. "It was not a case of homicide. Alcohol was found in her stomach at the time of her death," he said.

Banerjee used to stay alone at her Jodhpur Park residence along with her pet. She had worked in several Bollywood films, including the Vidya Balan-starrer 'Dirty Picture' (2011) and Dibakar Banerjee's 'LSD: Love Sex Aur Dhoka' (2010). She had also done some modelling assignments in Mumbai. In 2014, she also worked in an episode of 'Savdhaan India'.

According to Kolkata Police sources, the actor was found dead inside her room when the sleuths broke open the door of her third floor apartment and found the body of the 35-year-old in one of the bedrooms on Friday.