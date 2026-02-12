 'Knew Him Since He Was 19 Years Old': Nana Patekar Remembers Ajit Pawar, Says He Was Like His 'Younger Brother' - VIDEO
Ajit Pawar lost his life in a plane crash on January 28 in Baramati, Maharashtra. According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), a chartered Learjet 45 travelling from Mumbai to Baramati crash-landed at the runway threshold, killing five people on board

Ria SharmaUpdated: Thursday, February 12, 2026, 05:08 PM IST
article-image

Veteran actor Nana Patekar expressed grief over the death of former Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, and described the late leader as someone extremely close to his heart. Ajit Pawar lost his life in a plane crash on January 28 in Baramati, Maharashtra. According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), a chartered Learjet 45 travelling from Mumbai to Baramati crash-landed at the runway threshold, killing five people on board.

Speaking to ANI on Thursday (February 12), an emotional Patekar recalled knowing Pawar from his early days in politics. “We are saddened by the demise of Ajit Pawar. I knew him since he was 19-20 years old and had started working as a party worker,” the actor said. Sharing how deeply the loss has affected him, he added, “I will always miss him. He was my best friend. He was like a younger brother to me.”

While acknowledging the grief surrounding Pawar’s passing, Patekar said the family must now find the strength to endure the loss. “We can't share his grief. We are also sad. But we have to bear his grief,” he said, adding, “I am just a part of their pain. That's all I can say.”

When asked about the possible political fallout, including speculation around a merger between factions of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), the actor chose not to weigh in. “It all depends on the two parties... If I could decide it, I would have said it. I don't have it in my hands,” he remarked.

On questions related to the cause of the crash, Patekar refrained from speculation. “Whatever question you are asking, you think that I am an all-knowing person. I am just an ordinary person,” he said. Referring to the investigation, he added, “The Chief Minister said that the black box has been recovered. He will get the truth.”

article-image

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadanvis has called for a thorough probe and urged leaders not to politicise the tragedy, while Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol confirmed that the aircraft’s black box has been recovered and is currently under analysis.

