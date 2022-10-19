Kiran Rao joins jury of All Living Things Environmental Film Festival

One of the talented directors from Bollywood, Kiran Rao, has now joined the panel of jury of All Living Things Environmental Film Festival (ALT EFF) 2022.

Kiran has always been quite vocal about environmentally related issues and is known as an opinion maker through her intuitive cinema. Co-founder of Paani Foundation, which is active in the area of drought prevention and watershed management in the state of Maharashtra, Kiran is quite sensitive to issues affecting the environment and has always stood for causes pertaining to preservation, environment and nature and has been an active voice for the cause.

On becoming part of the jury, Kiran says, “I have had a wonderful time being part of the jury of All Living Things Environmental Film Festival. The festival has always been active in spreading awareness about the environment, and I am very happy to have been invited to participate. This year’s curation has some really excellent films which showcase a diverse range of environmental issues from all over the world. ALT EFF is an urgent initiative, and a fine example of how cinema can change our perspectives and habits, and help us preserve our natural world. I hope that people sign up and watch these films, to truly appreciate how we are one planet and all life is interconnected.”.

ALT EFF is one of India’s only film festivals focused on sustainability, nature and the environment. This year the festival will take place from November 17-27 with 55 films being showcased at the festival. Started in 2020 in a virtual format, this year the festival will be held in a hybrid format, with virtual as well as limited physical screenings.