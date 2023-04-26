 Kim Kardashian to LEAVE her reality show & become ‘full-time’ lawyer? Here’s what we know
Kim Kardashian to LEAVE her reality show & become 'full-time' lawyer? Here's what we know

Kardashian has been very active in advocating for the criminal justice reform movement, a journey that she says has opened up her eyes to so much.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, April 26, 2023, 06:46 PM IST
article-image
Kim Kardashian | Photo File

Kim Kardashian opened up about her future in criminal justice reform during the TIME100 Summit held on Tuesday.

The reality star disclosed that she could envision criminal justice reform being at the forefront of her career even if it means leaving reality TV.

Here's what she said

Speaking at the summit, the 42-year-old said, “I would be just as happy being an attorney full-time”. Kardashian has been very active in advocating for the criminal justice reform movement, a journey that she says has opened up her eyes to so much.

Although not yet a lawyer, Kardashian hopes that her efforts in the movement will be recognized as her life’s most meaningful work. She stated, “I always joke with my mosk asking her who is my manager. I say Kim K is gonna retire now and become an attorney.”

Kim's journey as a lawyer

Kardashian's journey began in 2017 when she heard about the case of Alice Marie Johnson, who had been imprisoned since 1996. Johnson was convicted for her role in facilitating communications in a drug trafficking case.

Kardashian successfully advocated for her clemency, and Johnson was released in August 2020. Since then, Kardashian has been working hard to advocate for other wrongfully convicted inmates.

In December 2021, Kardashian announced that she had passed the first-year law student's examination, also known as the baby bar, as she followed in the footsteps of her late father, Robert Kardashian Sr.

Kardashian has been vocal about her plans to pursue law and justice reform. Her dedication and passion have been evident in the work she has done so far. As she continues to advocate for reform, many look forward to the change she could bring to the criminal justice system.

