Kim Kardashian gets TROLLED because of her daughter North West; here’s what happened

Kim Kardashian’s daughter, North West, has been turning heads with her fashion choices lately, but not all of the attention has been positive.

The 9-year-old’s recent trip to Tokyo with her famous mother sparked controversy online as she was seen sporting mature accessories and clothing.

North’s impressive collection of designer bags, footwear, and clothing caught the eye of many, including her Hello Kitty-themed acrylic nails.

The young fashionista was also spotted wearing heavy platform flip-flops and carrying a pink Prada bag with crystal embellishments while out and about in Paris.

However, not everyone was impressed with North’s choices, and Kim received backlash online for allowing her daughter to wear such mature pieces of clothing.

Critics expressed concern over North’s safety while wearing such high platforms and questioned whether a 9-year-old should be wearing long acrylic nails.

Kim has faced similar criticism in the past for allowing her daughter to dress in adult clothing.

Despite the backlash on reddit, she continues to feature North’s fashionable looks on social media, proving that her daughter is following in her stylish footsteps.

Fans of the Kardashian family are divided on the issue, with some praising North’s fashion sense and others questioning the appropriateness of her wardrobe choices.

As always, Kim and her family continue to make headlines and spark controversy with their every move.