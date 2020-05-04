Kids' Choice Awards: 'Avengers: Endgame', 'Stranger Things' win big

Los Angeles: Marvel Studios' "Avengers: Endgame" and Millie Bobby Brown's "Stranger Things" emerged as the big winners at the Kids' Choice Awards 2020, which was produced virtually after it was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Victorious" star Victoria Justice hosted the show on Saturday, about six weeks after the original date. Along with the award ceremony, the show made a $1 million donation to 'No Kid Hungry' to help people affected by the COVID-19 crisis, reports variety.com.

The "Avengers" stars, including Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo and Jeremy Renner made a special appearance during the broadcast.

Their mega-hit superhero film "Avengers: Endgame" won favourite movie, with "Spider-Man" star Tom Holland becoming the favourite superhero.

Netflix's "Stranger Things" won favourite TV show and star Millie Bobby Brown took home the favourite TV actress award for her role as Eleven. BTS, Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X all won music awards.

The award for favourite reality show went to "America's Got Talent", while Ellen DeGeneres became favourite TV host.

In film categories, Dove Cameron was named as the favourite actress, with Dwayne Johnson becoming favourite actor. "Frozen 2" was named as the favourite animated movie, with Beyoncé named as the favourite female voice from an animated movie. Josh Gad won an honour for being the favourite male voice from an animated movie.

Singer Ariana Grande was named as the favourite female artiste, Shawn Mendes became the favourite male artiste. The accolade for favourite music group went to BTS.