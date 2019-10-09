Kiara Advani's Twitter hacked, urges fans to ignore 'strange' tweets

After Amitabh Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Bollywood actress Kiara Advani is the latest victim to hacking. In a series of Instagram stories, the Kabir Singh actress revealed that her Twitter account has been hacked.

Kiara urged fans to ignore any unnecessary and strange tweets sent from her account. She also mentioned to not click on any suspicious links posted via her handle.

"My Twitter account has been hacked. We are working on it to get it back. Please ignore any unnecessary or strange tweets being posted", wrote Kiara. "Please do not click on any suspicious link that is being sent from my Twitter account. My account is still hacked and this link is not sent by me", she added.