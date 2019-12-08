Kiara Advani's sexy 'Senorita' avatar will sway you away

The Indian film indusry now has its own 'Senorita' and it's none other than one of the sexiest actresses right now, Kiara Advani. In a recent photoshoot, the actress looked nothing less than a Spanish model and will definitely sway your hearts away.

Kiara recently posed for Vogue Magazine's cover shoot and all her pictures are just hot, sensuous and will take you breath away. She seems to have danced out throughout her photoshoot just like a swan.