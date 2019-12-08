Kiara Advani's sexy 'Senorita' avatar will sway you away

The Indian film indusry now has its own 'Senorita' and it's none other than one of the sexiest actresses right now, Kiara Advani. In a recent photoshoot, the actress looked nothing less than a Spanish model and will definitely sway your hearts away.
Kiara recently posed for Vogue Magazine's cover shoot and all her pictures are just hot, sensuous and will take you breath away. She seems to have danced out throughout her photoshoot just like a swan.
Wearing black, red and white coloured dresses, we surely know that Kiara was having the time of her life. Besides the actress, the official Instagra page of the magazine also shared pictures from the shoot.
Check out all the pictures here:
Last seen in Shahid Kapoor starrer 'Kabir Singh', Kiara will now be seen in the upcoming goofy comedy 'Good Newwz' along with the actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar and Diljit Dosanjh. The movie has been slated to release on December 27, 2019.
The actress also has many other projects in her kitty including Akshay starrer 'Laxmi Bomb', Sidharth Malhotra starrer Shershaah and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' which will star Kartik Aaryan.
Along with it, she has also signed various Netflix projects like 'Guilty', helmed by Karan Johar and multi-directorial 'Ghost Stories'.
